Junior hockey: Rockets best T-Birds, Vees double up Silverbacks
A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Kelowna 3, Seattle 1
At Seattle, Kyle Topping had a two-point night for Kelowna with a goal and an assist as the Rockets knocked off the host Thunderbirds on Friday night.
Libor Zabransky and Nolan Foote also scored for Kelowna (8-10-0-0), which led 1-0 and 3-1 at the period breaks. Topping made it 1-0 at 10:44 of the first with his eighth goal of the season, with Zabransky scoring at 3:10 of the second to make it 2-0. Foote scored one minute later at 4:57 to push Kelowna’s lead to 3-0. Zack Andrusiak replied at 15:03 of the second for Seattle (7-7-2-0).
Roman Basran made 32 saves for Kelowna while Liam Hughes turned aside 30 shots for Seattle. The Rockets were 1-for-3 on the power play while the T-Birds were 0-for-5. The attendance was 4,022.
The win was Kelowna’s fourth in a row and the Rockets are now 7-3-0-0 in their past 10 games.
In B.C. Division standings, the Rockets are now in fourth place with 16 points, two ahead of last-place Kamloops (6-8-1-1), which lost 6-1 at home to Everett on Friday night. Prince George (7-7-1-2) is third with 17 points while Victoria (10-5-0-0) is second with 20. Leading the pack is Vancouver (12-3-2-0) with 26 points.
Tonight, Kelowna is in Portland for back-to-back games against the Winterhawks (10-6-0-1). Portland is second in the U.S. Division with 21 points and has won three in a row. The Winterhawks’ last game was Sunday, November 4th, an 8-6 win over Spokane (8-7-1-2).
B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE
Penticton 4, Salmon Arm 2
At Penticton, Ryan Sandelin scored back-to-back goals in the third period as the host Vees outlasted the visiting Silverbacks on Friday night.
Also scoring for Penticton (12-6-1-2) were James Miller, midway through the first period to make it 1-0, and Eric Linell, who closed out the scoring into an empty net at 19:31 of the third. Sandelin scored at 8:31 of the third to make it 2-1, then at 11:50 to make it 3-1.
Replying for Salmon Arm (12-8-1-0) were Nick Unruh, at 18:22 of the second, and Aiden Jenner, at 13:37 of the third.
Matthew Armitage stopped 28 shots for the Silverbacks while Jack LaFontaine made 24 saves for the Vees. Penticton was 2-for-6 on the power play while Salmon Arm was 0-for-2. The attendance was 2,902.
Merritt 4, Vernon 3
At Merritt, Nick Granowicz scored the game-winning goal with six minutes left as the Centennials edged the visiting Vipers in a back-and-forth game.
Matthew Kopperud, Christian Sabin and Nicholas Wicks also scored for Merritt (14-8-0-1), which held leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2. Sebastian Streu, Ben Helgeson and Teddy Wooding replied for Vernon (8-7-5-2), which battled back to make it 1-1, 2-2 and 3-3.
Vincent Duplessis stopped 43 of 46 shots for Merritt while Aidan Porter turned aside 23 of 27 shots for Vernon. The Vipers were 0-for-6 on the power play while the Cents were 3-for-5. The attendance was 473.
With the win, Merritt, with 29 points, vaulted back into first place in Interior Division standings. The Cents are two points in front of West Kelowna (13-7-0-1, 27 points), which was idle on Friday, and Penticton (27 points). The Centennials, however, have played two more games than the Warriors and Vees.
In BCHL action tonight, Penticton hosts Trail (8-10-3-2), Surrey (6-17-0-1) is in West Kelowna and Vernon visits Salmon Arm.
KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
Revelstoke 4, Kelowna 3 (2OT)
At Revelstoke, Tommy Bodtker scored in overtime as the Grizzlies handed the Chiefs just their second loss of the season in what was a meeting of the league’s top two teams on Friday night.
Ethan Schaeffer, Raymond Speerbrecker and Josh Irvine also scored for Revelstoke (16-1-0-0-0), which held leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2. Brody Dale, with a hat trick, replied for Kelowna (17-0-1-0-2), which battled back to make it 1-1, 2-2 and 3-3.
Braeden Mitchell stopped 40 shots for Kelowna, with Liam McGarva turning aside 45 shots for Revelstoke. The Chiefs were 0-for-6 on the power play while the Grizzlies were 2-for-6. The attendance was 750.
Chase 5, Nelson 5
At Chase, the host and struggling Heat scored twice in the third period to salvage a tie with the Leafs, who have the fourth-best record in the league.
Evan Vinterlik, with two goals, Cam Watson, Gavin Mattey and Cody Allen scored for Chase (3-14-2-0-0), which trailed 5-3 heading into the final 20 minutes. Mattey scored at 4:05 to make it 5-4, with Allen tying the game with 1:35 left. Shawn Campbell, David Sanchez, Kalem Hanlon, Tyler Nypower and Easton Jolie replied for Nelson (13-4-1-1-0).
Geoff Drought stopped 29 shots for Chase, with Hunter Young making 30 saves for Nelson. The Leafs were 1-for-5 on the power play while the Heat were 1-for-4. The attendance was 300.
Summerland 4, Osoyoos 1
At Summerland, Linden Gove and Ryan Allen both scored twice as the Steam posted a three-goal win over the Coyotes.
Gove scored twice in the first period to make it 2-0 for Summerland (12-8-1-0-1), with Allen scoring in the second and third periods. Brandon Della Paolera, late in the third, replied for Osoyoos (7-11-1-0-0).
Bailey Monteith stopped 22 of 26 shots for Osoyoos, with Jared Breitkreuz turning aside 28 of 29 shots for Summerland. The Coyotes were 0-for-4 on the power play while the Steam were 1-for-2. The attendance was 192.
North Okanagan 5, Sicamous 1
At Armstrong, the Knights scored twice in the third period to seal a win over the visiting Eagles.
Jordan Smith and Cole Haberlack, with goals in the first period, Vineet Kaila, who made it 3-0 in the second and 4-1 in the third, and Alec McLeod scored for North Okanagan (4-13-0-1-0). Sean Moleschi, late in the second period to make it 3-1, replied for Sicamous (7-11-2-0-1).
In goal, Cole Steinke (18 saves, 21 shots) and Koltin Dodge (6 saves, 8 shots) split net duties for Sicamous. Austin Madge stopped 36 of 37 shots for North Okanagan. The Eagles were 0-for-8 on the power play while the Knights were 2-for-5. The attendance was 125.
In KIJHL action tonight, Revelstoke visits Kamloops (7-10-0-1-0), Summerland is in Chase, North Okanagan hosts Princeton (8-9-0-0-0) and Sicamous visits Osoyoos.
