Hamilton man charged after allegedly threatening airport, hospital online
Hamilton police say a man has been charged after he allegedly threatened an airport and a hospital.
Investigators say the charges relate to online threats against Hamilton’s John C. Munro International Airport and Hamilton Health Sciences.
READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating alleged sexual assault
They say officers searched a Hamilton home on Friday and arrested a 22-year-old local man without incident.
Police say he’s been charged with three counts of uttering threats to cause death.
READ MORE: Hamilton police launch ‘Remembrance Day Long Weekend’ enforcement program
He’s also facing charges of mischief, unauthorized use of a computer and failing to comply with recognizance.
Police say the man has been held for a bail hearing.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.