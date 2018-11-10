Crime
November 10, 2018 11:12 am
Updated: November 10, 2018 11:16 am

Hamilton man charged after allegedly threatening airport, hospital online

By Staff The Canadian Press

Hamilton's John C. Munro International Airport is seen in this file photo.

Hamilton International Airport
Hamilton police say a man has been charged after he allegedly threatened an airport and a hospital.

Investigators say the charges relate to online threats against Hamilton’s John C. Munro International Airport and Hamilton Health Sciences.

They say officers searched a Hamilton home on Friday and arrested a 22-year-old local man without incident.

Police say he’s been charged with three counts of uttering threats to cause death.

He’s also facing charges of mischief, unauthorized use of a computer and failing to comply with recognizance.

Police say the man has been held for a bail hearing.

