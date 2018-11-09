Inmate escapes from healing lodge near Maple Creek, Sask.

A woman serving time for an dangerous driving death has escaped from a Saskatchewan healing lodge.

Correctional Service of Canada said Joely Lambourn, 45, was not accounted for during a head count on Nov. 9 at the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge near Maple Creek.

She is currently serving a two year, six month sentence for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and being unlawfully at large.

A cyclist was killed near Okotoks, Alta., in May 2015 after being struck by the vehicle Lambourn was driving.

Lambourn is five-foot-two, 126 pounds with a fair complexion, brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lambourn is asked to contact their local police detachment.

Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge is a multi-level security federal institution.

It was recently in the news after convicted child killer Terri-Lynne McClintic was transferred to the facility. She has since been moved back to a women’s prison.