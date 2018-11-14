Crime
Escaped inmate from Saskatchewan healing lodge captured

Correctional Service of Canada said Joely Lambourn, who escaped from a healing lodge in Saskatchewan, has been caught.

A woman who escaped from a Saskatchewan healing lodge has been captured.

Correctional Service of Canada said in a tweet Wednesday that Joely Lambourn was apprehended.

No other details have been released at this time.

Lambourn, 45, was not accounted for during a head count on Nov. 9 at the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge near Maple Creek.

She is serving a two year, six month sentence for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and being unlawfully at large.

A cyclist was killed near Okotoks, Alta., in May 2015 after being struck by the vehicle Lambourn was driving.

Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge is a multi-level security federal institution.

It was recently in the news after convicted child killer Terri-Lynne McClintic was transferred to the facility. She has since been moved back to a women’s prison.

