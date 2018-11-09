Woman killed in taxi crash was on her way to chemotherapy

A woman who died in a taxi crash earlier this month was on her way to a chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer when the collision took place, her son revealed online.

Ines Puleio was killed on Nov. 1 after the taxi she was in lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles as well as a TTC bus in the area of Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

She was taken to hospital with critical injuries and later pronounced dead.

Her son, Dave Puleio, has since created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs.

“She has left behind a husband of 38 years, two children and two grandchildren who all adored her,” her son wrote on the page.

“We are struggling trying to cope with the loss and question why? How? The ‘what ifs’ haunt us every day.”

Dave said his mother found out she had cancer in April of this year and went on to have numerous treatments.

“After having a mastectomy and months of chemo, she was winning the battle,” he said.

“All that was left was radiation … (She) fought a good fight to only have it, unfortunately, end her life this way.”

Toronto police are currently investigating the crash, and no charges have been laid.

