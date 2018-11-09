What’s happening Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

We are still a week away from the first Christmas parade of the season in Waterloo region but there are plenty of other fun things to do this week, both Christmas and non-Christmas related.

What follows is a list of fun activities to pass the time this weekend and beyond.

There are plenty of Christmas events throughout Waterloo region this weekend and others for those who prefer to wait a little longer to get into the holiday spirit.

Let’s get the Christmas markets out of the way first.

Christmas Bazaars or craft shows will be held at the following locations on Saturday:

St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Kitchener (8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Faith Evangelical Missionary Church in Kitchener (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Allan Reuter Centre in Cambridge (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Foundation Christian School in Woolwich (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)

St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church in Kitchener (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Forest Hill United Church in Kitchener (9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)

St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Kitchener (10 a.m.-1 p.m.)

St. James Anglican Church in Cambridge (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilmot (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

17th Annual HopeSpring Holiday Tour of Homes

Each year, over 1,000 people take part in this self-guided tour of homes throughout Kitchener and Waterloo.

The event runs from 4-9 p.m. on Friday and noon until 4 p.m. Saturday

Frederick Art Walk

Take a 4 km walk through one of Kitchener’s oldest neighbourhoods as people open the doors to the public for an opportunity to see arts and crafts presented by their makers.

Dance for Kindness

Take part in a worldwide flash mob to honour World Kindness Day.

This event will take place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Waterloo Public Square.

Night Market

The Night Market features a curated group of handmade and vintage vendors.

Shopping, drinks and food will be available at the market from 6-10 p.m. Sunday night.

Stone Temple Pilots and Seether

It’s not a weekend event but on Tuesday, Stone Temple Pilots and Seether will co-headline a show at Centre in the Square.

Default is also on the bill as doors open at 7 p.m.

