Remembrance Day 2018: What’s happening in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Sunday will mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

At 5 p.m., communities across Ontario will take part in the Royal Canadian Legion’s Bells of Peace.

Cambridge will ring the bells at its hall and they will also ring out at community halls and churches across the country. The initiative is meant to recall the end of the First World War, which churches across Europe rang their bells to note the end of four years of war.

“When you hear the bells toll on November 11, take a moment to pause and remember all those who served and sacrificed,” it reads on the Legion’s website.

On Sunday, there will be other events throughout Waterloo Region to honour those who made sacrifices for Canada.

Remembrance Day in Cambridge

In Cambridge, Legion branches in Galt, Hespeler and Preston will each hold parades to mark Remembrance Day.

Veterans are asked to gather at the Galt Legion at 9:30 a.m. before marching to the cenotaph for a ceremony and wreath laying.

In both Hespeler and Preston, parade participants will be asked to meet at the Legion halls at 9:30 a.m. before advancing to the cenotaph for ceremonies and wreath layings.

Remembrance Day in Kitchener

In Kitchener, participants will be asked to gather for the Remembrance Day parade at 10:15 am on Ontario Street between King and Duke streets.

From there, the parade will move to the Kitchener Cenotaph for a ceremony beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Kitchener mayor Berry Vrbanovic, as well as local MP Raj Saini and MPPs Laura Mae Lindo and Mike Harris, are expected to be in attendance as Karl Wolf will be the bugler for the ceremonies.

There will also be a Volkstrauertag ceremony at Woodland Cemetery at 2:30 p.m

The service is to remember the fallen as well as the victims of tyranny.

Thomas E. Schultze, German consul general in Toronto, is scheduled to attend and lay a wreath.

The Centre in the Square will also host a free event featuring performances by the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, Grand Philharmonic Choir, and the Ceremonial Band of the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

Remembrance Day in Waterloo

In Waterloo, the annual parade will run along Regina Street to the Cenotaph from 10:30 a.m. until 11:55 a.m.

Participants are asked to gather at Bridgeport Road and Regina Street at 10 p.m.

There will also be a special ceremony at the Cenotaph beginning at 4:45 p.m. just before the bell will ring 100 times.

The City of Cambridge and Waterloo will not be alone when it rings the bell at city hall on Sunday.

In addition, St. Andrew’s Hespeler Presbyterian Church (Cambridge), St. Peter’s Church (Kitchener), St. Stephen Lutheran Church (Kitchener) and St. Andrew’s Memorial Anglican Church (Kitchener) have all indicated they will take part in the Bells of Peace initiative.