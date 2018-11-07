90-year-old Bridgenorth veteran attends 100th anniversary ceremony of end of WWI

Alfred Meecham, 90, from Keene, a corporal with Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, was on the frontlines of the Korean War from 1950 to 1952.

“I was one of the first groups over in Korea Canadian Army. We landed in Busan, and we were on the hill after hill after hill until we hit the 38th prowler, and that was a lot of experience all the way through,” said Meecham.

The annual Remembrance Day Ceremony in Bridgenorth, means a lot for Meecham and his family.

“My family was all in different armies. My grandfather was killed in the First World War, I had four uncles in the Second World War and my dad — my whole family has been pretty well tied up in the army,” said Meecham.

The ceremony was led by Rev. Dr. Anne Gowans-Blinn who offered a prayer of remembrance.

This year was especially important as it marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

“It’s an important celebration, remembering the troops that gave their lives in support of our freedoms,” said Keith Elliott from the Chemung Lake District Lions Club.

Dozens of Chemong Public School students, along with area residents, gathered to remember the sacrifices of Canadian soldiers.

“To help the kids remember, and keep them all aware about what’s going on in the world today, that’s for sure,” said president of the Royal Canadian Legion from Lakefield, Jim Marsden.

Wreaths were laid to remember the fallen soldiers, like Cpl. Nick Bulger of Buckhorn, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009. His mother, Kathy Bulger, was there to represent mothers who’ve lost their children.

Cpl. Meecham says he is grateful he was able to take part in yet another memorable ceremony.

“And now I’m the only one in my family left,” adds Meecham.