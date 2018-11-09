It’s cold, protect your pipes, Winnipeg

Now that winter appears to be here to stay, the City of Winnipeg is encouraging residents to take preventative measures to keep their homes’ internal plumbing from freezing.

Each year, the city’s 311 line gets a large number of calls from residents who can’t access water due to frozen internal plumbing.

Here’s how you can weatherproof your plumbing:

Turn off the water to your outside taps. Leave the taps slightly open to allow any remaining water to expand when freezing. Drain and put away your hose.

Insulate areas of your home that contain water pipes, like crawl spaces, garages and attics.

Insulate water pipes near exterior walls, especially those facing north.

Weather-seal your windows.

Check for leaks around outlets, dryer vents and pipes. You can seal these leaks with caulking or insulation

Make sure areas of your home that contain water pipes are heated.

Keep your garage door closed if there are water pipes inside.

Open cabinets to allow heat to get to pipes under sinks and appliances near outside walls.

Set your thermostat no lower than 12C at night or if you’re away from the house.

Have someone check your house daily if you’re away, to make sure your heat is on and everything is working properly.

The city also offers do-it-yourself tips to help property owners thaw frozen internal pipes.

When in doubt, call a plumber.

