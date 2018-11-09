Cannabis
Toronto cop who ate cannabis edible pleads guilty to obstruction charge

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – A Toronto police officer who ate a marijuana-laced chocolate bar seized in a pot-shop raid has pleaded guilty to attempting to obstruct justice.

Vittorio Dominelli says he is remorseful and ashamed of his actions on the evening of Jan. 27.

Justice Mary Misener says Dominelli is a “complete idiot” for tampering with evidence.

Crown attorney Philip Perlmutter, who read out an agreed statement of facts in court, says Dominelli took three hazelnut chocolate bars infused with cannabis oil from the raid.

Perlmutter says Dominelli and another officer later ate one chocolate bar and became intoxicated in about 20 minutes, and eventually radioed for help.

Court heard Dominelli resigned from the force this week.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Global News