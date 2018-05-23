Toronto cops who allegedly got stoned on the job charged with breach of trust

Two Toronto police officers are facing criminal charges, months after allegations surfaced that a pair of officers had consumed marijuana edibles on the job.

Police said Const. Vittorio Dominelli and Const. Jamie Young were arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempting to obstruct justice and breach of trust.

A statement from the police force did not outline the specifics of the allegations, but said the officers are alleged to have attempted “to obstruct, pervert or defeat the course of justice” by destroying or converting evidence for their own use on Jan. 27 and 28.

Toronto police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said the charges stem from allegations made regarding the officers’ participation in a marijuana dispensary raid, but she did not provide further details.

Two officers were suspended and a professional standards investigation was launched on Jan. 28.

At the time, a police source told Global News that two officers allegedly consumed marijuana on the job and suffered bad reactions to the drug. One was taken to Sunnybrook hospital. Global News identified one of the officers facing investigation as Const. Vittorio Dominelli.

Dominelli, 36, and Young, 35, are expected to appear in court on June 7. They remain suspended with pay, as is required under the Police Services Act.

