November 9, 2018 1:13 pm

Man dead after head-on collision in Springwater Township: OPP

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are investigating after a collision in Springwater Township left one man dead.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m., officers received a report of a collision on County Road 92, west of Elmvale.

Police say a preliminary investigation has revealed a vehicle travelling westbound crossed into the path of an eastbound vehicle. Officers say the two vehicles then collided head-on.

As a result, police say the 69-year-old driver of the eastbound vehicle was killed.

Officers say the 54-year-old driver of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries. She was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

