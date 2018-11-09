Man dead after head-on collision in Springwater Township: OPP
Police are investigating after a collision in Springwater Township left one man dead.
According to Huronia West OPP, on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m., officers received a report of a collision on County Road 92, west of Elmvale.
Police say a preliminary investigation has revealed a vehicle travelling westbound crossed into the path of an eastbound vehicle. Officers say the two vehicles then collided head-on.
READ MORE: Man charged after police chase in Alliston: OPP
As a result, police say the 69-year-old driver of the eastbound vehicle was killed.
Officers say the 54-year-old driver of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries. She was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.