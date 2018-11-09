Body found in donation bin on Hespeler Road in Cambridge not suspicious: police

Waterloo Regional Police have determined that the death of a man found inside a donation bin on Hespeler Road is not suspicious.

Police say they were called to 256 Hespeler Rd. on Nov. 1 at around 8 a.m. for a report of a man stuck in a donation bin.

Police and members of the Cambridge Fire Department and Waterloo EMS, found a dead man in his 30s.

A spokesperson from the police told Global News that they will not be providing any further updates on the case.