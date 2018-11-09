Crime
November 9, 2018 1:47 pm

Body found in donation bin on Hespeler Road in Cambridge not suspicious: police

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon/File
A A

Waterloo Regional Police have determined that the death of a man found inside a donation bin on Hespeler Road is not suspicious.

Police say they were called to 256 Hespeler Rd. on Nov. 1 at around 8 a.m. for a report of a man stuck in a donation bin.

READ MORE: Body found in donation bin on Hespeler Road in Cambridge

Police and members of the Cambridge Fire Department and Waterloo EMS, found a dead man in his 30s.

A spokesperson from the police told Global News that they will not be providing any further updates on the case.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
body donation bin
body donation bin cambridge
body donation bin hespeler
Body found in Cambridge
Cambridge
Cambridge Fire Department
Hespeler Road
Hespeler road cambridge
Waterlo Police
Waterloo ambulance
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News