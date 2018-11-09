Crime
Man charged after police chase in Alliston: OPP

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A man from Woodbridge has been charged after a brief police chase in Alliston, officers say.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Thursday at around 4 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the west side of the town.

Police say when officers arrived to speak with the driver, the man allegedly put the vehicle into reverse, struck a parked car and fled the scene.

According to police, officers pursued the vehicle but were called off due to public safety.

Officers say the vehicle was located a short while later, however, when police tried to stop it, the driver again engaged the officers in a slow-speed pursuit.

Police say the driver entered a parking lot, driving erratically until he was blocked by police cars.

Officers say the vehicle then struck a wall and the driver fled on foot.

According to police, officers chased the suspect and he was arrested in a local business.

Police say 22-year-old Gabriel Mancini from Woodbridge has been charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property under $5,000, theft under $5,000, assault police and driving while suspended.

Officers say there were no injuries as a result of the incident and the damage to property was minor.

