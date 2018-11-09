Man charged after police chase in Alliston: OPP

A man from Woodbridge has been charged after a brief police chase in Alliston, officers say.
According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Thursday at around 4 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the west side of the town.
Police say when officers arrived to speak with the driver, the man allegedly put the vehicle into reverse, struck a parked car and fled the scene.
According to police, officers pursued the vehicle but were called off due to public safety.
READ MORE: Man charged with arson following 2 fires at business in Orillia
Officers say the vehicle was located a short while later, however, when police tried to stop it, the driver again engaged the officers in a slow-speed pursuit.
Police say the driver entered a parking lot, driving erratically until he was blocked by police cars.
Officers say the vehicle then struck a wall and the driver fled on foot.
According to police, officers chased the suspect and he was arrested in a local business.
Police say 22-year-old Gabriel Mancini from Woodbridge has been charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property under $5,000, theft under $5,000, assault police and driving while suspended.
Officers say there were no injuries as a result of the incident and the damage to property was minor.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.