Man charged with arson following 2 fires at business in Orillia

A man has been charged with arson after two fires were extinguished at a business in Orillia, police say.

According to Orillia OPP, on Nov, 3, just after 2:30 a.m., officers received a report of a fire at a business on Peter Street South.

Officers say a small fire was located in the foyer of the building and was quickly extinguished by the Orillia Fire Department.

Police say on Tuesday, at around 6:40 a.m., officers were called to the same business after receiving a report of another fire in the foyer.

According to police, the fire was again quickly extinguished.

Following an investigation, police have charged 18-year-old Brian MacMillan from Orillia with arson.

Police say he was held pending a bail hearing and was released. MacMillan is scheduled to appear in court in Orillia on Nov. 19.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).