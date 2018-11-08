Entertainment
November 8, 2018 1:17 pm
Updated: November 8, 2018 1:18 pm

Award-winning musical to visit Okanagan

Two cast members from the hit show "Kinky Boots" joined Global News to talk about the show and teach some dance moves. The show tells the story of a struggling shoe factory that breathes new life into the family business with the help from some unlikely partners.

An award-winning, smash-hit musical will wind its way to the Okanagan this spring.

Kinky Boots, which won six Tony Awards in 2013, including best musical and best score, is cited as an uplifting tale of a young man who takes over his family’s struggling shoe factory. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola, who is in need of new stilettos, and they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

READ MORE: ‘Kinky Boots’ walks away with most Tonys

The play will run March 21st, 2019, at Prospera Place. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 9th at 10 a.m. at selectyourtickets.com. The play features music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein.

The play is on Broadway in New York. It also has an upcoming tour in Germany and has previously toured several U.S. cities, in addition to an extended run in Toronto as well.

For full performance schedule and details, go online to KinkyBootsTheTour.com.

