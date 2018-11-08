Alec Baldwin in Calgary for Owen Hart Foundation charity event

Alec Baldwin is coming to Calgary at the end of the month for a charity event.

The Owen Hart Foundation is presenting “an evening with Alec Baldwin” on Nov. 30 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

The foundation was formed about 18 years ago in memory of Calgary wrestler Owen Hart who was killed when a stunt went wrong.

Baldwin has decided to donate his performance fee back to the foundation, Martha Hart said in a news release said Thursday.

He said recent events in New York City may have caused some negative backlash for the organization, so he wants to do what is best for the organization, the release said.

He was charged on Friday after a fight over a New York parking spot, police said, according to Reuters.

The 30 Rock sitcom actor, 60, “assaulted someone for a parking spot that they were both going for,” New York Police Department detective Sophia Mason said.

He was charged with misdemeanour assault and harassment.

—With files from Global News’ Maham Abedi and Joanne Reid