OPP called 25 times in 30 days over drivers headed in wrong direction

A multitude of recent reports of wrong-way driving on Ontario highways and roads has prompted provincial police to issue an advisory to drivers who encounter a vehicle headed in their direction when they shouldn’t be.

OPP say they were was contacted 25 times for reports of vehicles travelling the wrong way between Oct. 5 and Nov. 5 with five of those ending in fatal collisions. There were 12 charges laid in five of the occurrences with two of those coming in relation to drugs or alcohol.

Overall, there have already been 207 calls to the OPP over such incidents this year, a number well above the 182 in all of 2018.

Police are urging people to pull safely to the side of the road before calling 911 with any details they can provide such as location, a description of the vehicle and if possible, a licence plate number.

Drivers are also reminded to pay careful attention to directional signage, especially when driving on multi-lane highways.