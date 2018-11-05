Elderly driver seriously injured after entering Hwy. 401 the wrong way: OPP

An elderly woman was critically injured in a collision after police say she entered a Highway 401 exit ramp in the wrong direction near Kingston, Ont.

On Nov. 3 just before 3 p.m., OPP say a small sedan drove up the Gardiners Road exit ramp, driving westbound into the eastbound lanes. OPP say they arrived on scene just minutes after receiving a call notifying them of the incident, but when they arrived a collision had already happened.

According to police, the sedan collided with another vehicle, and the 85-year-old driver of the sedan was taken to hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the other vehicle and its passenger were uninjured.

The collision closed the highway for several hours.

Police say another collision occurred in the slowed traffic near County Road 4 in the eastbound lanes. The second collision involved three cars and a transport trailer.

This caused another two-hour closure of Highway 401 near County Road 4. Police reported minor injuries as a result of the second collision.

Police did not respond to a request for further comment.

