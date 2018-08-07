Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 404 north of Toronto
A A
A 64-year-old man is dead following a wrong-way crash on Highway 404 north of Toronto.
Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened just after midnight between Elgin Mills Road and Stouffville Road.
Police said a vehicle driven by the deceased was going southbound on the northbound lanes when it collided with another vehicle.
The 22-year-old man in the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The stretch of highway was closed for about six hours for the investigation but reopened just before 7 a.m.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.