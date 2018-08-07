Traffic
August 7, 2018 6:37 am
Updated: August 7, 2018 7:07 am

Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 404 north of Toronto

Northbound lanes of Highway 404 closed between Elgin Mills and Stouffville Road on Aug. 7, 2018.

A 64-year-old man is dead following a wrong-way crash on Highway 404 north of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened just after midnight between Elgin Mills Road and Stouffville Road.

Police said a vehicle driven by the deceased was going southbound on the northbound lanes when it collided with another vehicle.

The 22-year-old man in the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The stretch of highway was closed for about six hours for the investigation but reopened just before 7 a.m.

Global News