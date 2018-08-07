Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 404 north of Toronto

A 64-year-old man is dead following a wrong-way crash on Highway 404 north of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened just after midnight between Elgin Mills Road and Stouffville Road.

Police said a vehicle driven by the deceased was going southbound on the northbound lanes when it collided with another vehicle.

The 22-year-old man in the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The stretch of highway was closed for about six hours for the investigation but reopened just before 7 a.m.

Fatal collision: Wrong way vehicle #Hwy404 SB in NB lanes. Head on collision with NB vehicle near 19th Ave.

Wrong way driver, a 64 year old man from Toronto is dead.

22 year old male driver travelling NB is in hospital with serious injuries.

Highway has reopened — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) August 7, 2018