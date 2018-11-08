Man, 73, charged with 1st-degree murder in Clarence-Rockland shooting

The OPP have charged a 73-year-old man with first-degree murder in a shooting death in Clarence-Rockland on Tuesday.

Police say that as a result of the investigation Richard Fortin from Clarence-Rockland has been charged in the shooting death of 75-year-old Paul Jobin.

Police and paramedics responded to a call of possible gunshots at a private residence in Clarence-Rockland on Nov. 6. Jobin was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Russell County OPP are in charge of the investigation and the accused is scheduled to appear in court in L’Orignal on Nov. 13.

The OPP are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. People who wish to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).