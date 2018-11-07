Sylvain Caron tapped to become next Montreal police chief

Sylvain Caron has been chosen to become the next chief of Montreal police.

The Valérie Plante administration made the announcement on Wednesday following a report into the internal affairs of the police force.

“On this basis, the committee quickly met two excellent candidates and finally recommended to the Public Safety Commission of the City of Montreal the choice of Mr. Caron,” the city said in a statement.

Before Caron’s nomination becomes official, he must take questions from elected officials and the public on Friday.

The retired Sûreté du Québec police officer was tapped by interim police chief Martin Prud’homme to take on the role.

Prud’homme, who has been the interim chief following the high-profile suspension of Philippe Pichet in December 2017, released a report Tuesday into his findings into problems within the Montreal police force.

As part of his 14 recommendations, he suggested the next chief should come from outside the department. He recommended both Caron and retired RCMP officer Line Charbonneau to take on the role.

They were among four deputies Prud’homme named last March to help lead the restructuring within the police force.

— With files from The Canadian Press