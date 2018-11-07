Late Halifax educator Wade Smith to be honoured with YMCA peace medal

A beloved Halifax educator who lost his life last year to cancer will soon be honoured with a YMCA peace medal.

The YMCA says Smith is a deserving recipient of the honour as he “truly embodied” the peace medal’s values.

“We are so thankful for his many years of service and devotion to the YMCA, and we are proud to honour him with this award,” the YMCA said in a Facebook post.

Smith, who was an influential community leader and principal at Citadel High School, died in June 2017 following a brief battle with stomach cancer. He was 50 years old.

Smith became a highly-respected basketball coach at the community YMCA and Basketball Nova Scotia. He received the 2017 Sport Nova Scotia Chair’s Award for his contributions to sport in the province, and a memorial scholarship was announced in his name at St. FX shortly after his death.

And on Tuesday, Smith’s family accepted his posthumous Order of Nova Scotia medal at Province House.

A ceremony will be held on Nov. 22 at Pier 21 in the Kenneth C. Howe Hall in honour of Smith and three other peace medal recipients.

The ceremony is scheduled to run from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.