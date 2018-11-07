Three injured following house explosion in Whitby
Durham Regional Police say three people have been injured following a house explosion in Whitby Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities said the explosion occurred on Cedar Street, in the area of Garden Street and Dundas Street East.
The house could be seen with damage to its front and one of its exterior walls, which was blown out.
Three males were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the incident appears to be isolated and may have occurred as a result of problems with a gas line.
Roads are being closed in the area, including Mary, Pine and Dundas streets.
