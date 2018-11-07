Quebec politics

More
Politics
November 7, 2018 3:55 pm

Quebec byelection set for Roberval after Philippe Couillard’s resignation

By Quebec City Correspondent  Global News

Quebec Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard waves to supporters after he lost the general election to a majority CAQ government, Monday, October 1, 2018 in Saint-Felicien, Quebec.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
A A

The Quebec government has set the date for a byelection in Roberval.

Former premier Philippe Couillard held the riding from 2014 to 2018 before he resigned a few days after the Oct. 1 election. The Liberal caucus later chose an interim leader, former Treasury Board president, Pierre Arcand.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Quebec Liberal Party discusses renewal following defeat

The CAQ government announced Wednesday the byelection will be held on Dec. 10, 2018. Liberal MNA Gaétan Barrette told media he’s not concerned about the byelection being so close to the Christmas holidays.

“The rules allow that” he said. “Obviously we have to live with and make decisions and accept decisions that are made by the actual rules.”

Roberval has gone back and forth between Liberals and Parti Québécois candidates since the 1970s.

“We will work very hard to keep this riding for our party, but we’ll see,” he added.

WATCH MORE: Quebec Election: A look back at the Quebec Liberals’ campaign

The Liberal Party went from 68 seats before Oct.1 to just 29 following Couillard’s resignation.

Barrette said the Liberals have not chosen a candidate yet.

The CAQ, however, said it will announce its candidate on Thursday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Philippe Couillard
Quebec byelection
Quebec City
Quebec politics
Roberval byelection
Roberval riding

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News