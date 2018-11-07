Power outages continue for fourth day in New Brunswick

For the fourth day in a row, parts of New Brunswick remain without power.

Nearly 8,000 NB Power customers remained in the dark as of 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the utility’s online outage map.

The utility says approximately 300 crews from NB Power, contractors and other utilities have been mobilized across the province in response to Saturday and Sunday’s storm, which brought wind gusts clocked at more than 100 km/h.

NB Power says the storm knocked out the power for 94,000 of its customers.

Some customers have been without power for more than 72 hours.

Outages are mainly the result of trees hitting with power lines, though NB Power has heard additional reports of broken cross arms, poles and downed power lines.

“We understand this is not an easy situation for our customers; we thank you for your continued patience,” NB Power said in a release on its website.

NB Power is reminding New Brunswickers that if they are operating a generator, make sure it is ventilated properly and installed by a licensed electrician.

If a downed line is spotted, it is also asking people to stay at least 10 metres away from the line and anything touching the wires, including trees.