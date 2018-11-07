Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver launches ad campaign to improve industry’s image

As the real estate market shifts, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver is launching a new ad campaign.

In a video to members, board president Phil Moore explains the $2-million campaign, which started this month on radio, will expand to TV in January.

“For the past two years, we’ve come under government media and public scrutiny. Well, we want to put 2016 behind us. We’ve got higher educational standards to get into this business. We’re educating our members better and we’re trying to put 2016 behind us.”

Moore says they are setting the record straight.

“There’s the concern about realtors’ behaviour and there’s also the concern about the affordability crisis, and really, we are just trying to be part of the solution.”

Moore says the campaign is focused on educating buyers and sellers of their options and building trust in their members.

As for members who have broken the rules and betrayed that trust, he says the board wants them out.

Moore says they are urging the Real Estate Council, the enforcement arm of the industry, to levy heavy fines where possible.