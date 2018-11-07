Bomb threat results in evacuation of Victoria courthouse

Victoria police are pursuing some leads after a bomb threat forced the evacuation and lockdown of the Victoria courthouse late Tuesday afternoon.

Acting Staff-Sgt. Mike Darling says the call came in to the B.C. sheriff’s office at 3:45 p.m.

“It was a male voice. What all did they say when they called in? It was just reporting that there was a bomb at the courthouse and that it was going to blow up in 20 minutes.”

The sheriffs notified Victoria police who soon arrived and set up an exterior perimeter and closed nearby roads.

READ MORE: Suspicious package on Broadway rendered safe, deemed not to be explosive

Darling says the incident was cause for some alarm among courthouse staff.

“This type of incident creates significant disruption, anytime it’s in a public building of a higher profile such as the courthouse, obviously tremendous disruption to everything that was going on here.”

After an interior security sweep, police found nothing suspicious and gave the all-clear just before 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police provides update on Bishop Ryan secondary school bomb threat

Victoria police aren’t yet commenting on reports a similar bomb threat was made against Victoria City Hall several hours later on Tuesday night.