Kelowna Rotary Club donates protection vests to police dogs

Along with their strong bite and keen sense of smell, police dogs throughout the Central Okanagan will now be armed with protection vests, thanks to a donation from a Rotary Club in Kelowna.

The donation was announced on Tuesday by the Kelowna RCMP and Kelowna Morningside Rotary Club. The protection vests, according to police, are potential life-savers during high-risk situations, such as tracking criminals. The protection vests were first acquired and donated to police canines with the Kelowna RCMP in the summer of 2017.

“I am very grateful for the generous donation of these vests which will provide our canine partners with a layer of protection against offenders who may choose to brandish sharp objects during an arrest,” said Cst. Reg Sahay, a dog handler with Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services. “These specialized vests could also protect our dogs from unknown hazards, such as sharp branches or metal objects, which they may encounter while tracking for suspects or even missing persons in open areas or even confined spaces.”

A North American company designed the vests. Each vest is custom fit to each dog.

“We are vested in the safety and well-being of our four-legged K9 officers within the RCMP,” said Graham Allcock, past president of the Kelowna Morningside Rotary Club. “They work day and night to help protect us and we are so pleased to be able to help shield them from unnecessary harm while they perform their duties.”