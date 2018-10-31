3 men arrested, bystander bitten by police dog following Vancouver crime spree

Three men were arrested and a bystander was bitten by a police dog following a crime spree in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Vancouver police said at around 5:30 p.m. officers spotted three men in a parking lot of the old Fraser Arms Hotel on Southwest Marine Drive, who allegedly broke into a home on West 37th Avenue near Granville Street. Police said the men were alleged to have committed similar crimes earlier in the day.

Two suspects were arrested without incident but a third fled the scene and tried to carjack a taxi, then tried to force a man out of his car at a nearby gas station, police said.

He was arrested by the canine unit and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said a police dog pursuing the suspect mistakenly bit a 75-year-old man in the leg. He was treated in hospital and released.

The three suspects are in custody and police say charges are anticipated.