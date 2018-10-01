Chase is on the case: Peterborough police announce winner of guess the service dog name contest

Peterborough police have announced the winner of its contest to guess the name of one its two new service dogs.

On Monday, the police force congratulated St. Teresa Catholic Elementary School room 121 for correctly guessing the name Chase.

Congratulations to St. Teresa Catholic Elementary School Room #121 winner of our #PtboPoliceK9NameGame! Thank-you to the 24 schools and 37 Kindergarten classes @PVNCCDSB @kprschools @KMS_Ptbo @EC_MgrJamot that participated! We loved getting your photos, videos and guesses! 😀-LG pic.twitter.com/T8zcAXa2e8 — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) October 1, 2018

The contest was open to kindergarten classes and the police received entries from 24 schools and 37 classes. Clues were provided daily on the police force’s Twitter feed.

“We loved getting your photos, videos and guesses,” stated police communications co-ordinator Lauren Gilchrist.

The winning class will receive a special meet-and-greet session with Chase and his handler, Const. Kyle Adey.

Chase and another 15-month-old German shepherd-Malinois mix are joining the service in January. Current service dogs Wolfe and Hal are set to retire this December.