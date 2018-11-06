Woman charged in alleged thefts of vases from Whitby cemetery

WHITBY, Ont. – Police say a woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing vases from a cemetery in Whitby, Ont.
Durham regional police say the 50-year-old woman of no fixed address turned herself in to police on Monday, more than two weeks after a warrant was issued for her arrest.
She has been charged with theft over $5,000, as well as possession of proceeds obtained by crime and multiple other charges.
They say she is the second person charged in the investigation into the alleged thefts.
A 44-year-old Toronto man is facing 10 criminal charges in the case after being arrested last month.
Durham police say officers recovered some of the vases, and returned them to the Mount Lawn Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery.
