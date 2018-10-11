Police seeking witnesses in Mississauga cemetery thefts
A A
Peel police are turning to the public for help in their investigation of a series of thefts from cemeteries in Mississauga.
Officers said the thefts involve bronze vases that were stolen from Mount Peace Cemetery, St. Mary’s Cemetery and Assumption Cemetery between April 7 and Sept. 24.
Police said a total of 269 vases were stolen, valued at approximately $67,250.
Investigators are asking anyone with tips or who may have observed any of the incidents to contact 12 Division criminal investigation bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.