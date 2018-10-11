Police seeking witnesses in Mississauga cemetery thefts

Peel police are turning to the public for help in their investigation of a series of thefts from cemeteries in Mississauga.

Officers said the thefts involve bronze vases that were stolen from Mount Peace Cemetery, St. Mary’s Cemetery and Assumption Cemetery between April 7 and Sept. 24.

Police said a total of 269 vases were stolen, valued at approximately $67,250.

Investigators are asking anyone with tips or who may have observed any of the incidents to contact 12 Division criminal investigation bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.