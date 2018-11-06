Pincher Creek RCMP seek identity of theft suspect

Pincher Creek RCMP have released a surveillance photo of a man they believe is connected to a residential break-in near the Castle Mountain Resort, as well as the theft of a Ford F-350 truck and a Kubota side-by-side earlier this month.

Mounties said a man was spotted driving the stolen side-by-side vehicle east on Highway 774, away from Castle Mountain, on Sunday. They later learned a home in the area had been broken into with items inside stolen.

After searching the area, police located the truck, which was reported stolen out of Raymond, Alta.

RCMP believe the vehicle was abandoned by the same man driving the side-by-side, which was later found in Beaver Mines, Alta.

The suspect was photographed on surveillance video at the Beaver Mines General Store on Sunday, at which time he was seen driving the stolen truck.

Anyone with information concerning the man’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.