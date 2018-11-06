Crime
November 6, 2018 5:43 pm

Pincher Creek RCMP seek identity of theft suspect

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Surveillance photo of a man Pincher Creek RCMP are looking to identify.

Pincher Creek RCMP
A A

Pincher Creek RCMP have released a surveillance photo of a man they believe is connected to a residential break-in near the Castle Mountain Resort, as well as the theft of a Ford F-350 truck and a Kubota side-by-side earlier this month.

Mounties said a man was spotted driving the stolen side-by-side vehicle east on Highway 774, away from Castle Mountain, on Sunday. They later learned a home in the area had been broken into with items inside stolen.

READ MORE: Man charged after stolen vehicle tracked down near Cochrane

After searching the area, police located the truck, which was reported stolen out of Raymond, Alta.

RCMP believe the vehicle was abandoned by the same man driving the side-by-side, which was later found in Beaver Mines, Alta.

The suspect was photographed on surveillance video at the Beaver Mines General Store on Sunday, at which time he was seen driving the stolen truck.

READ MORE: Tracking crime across Alberta: Dozens of municipalities adopt RCMP real-time map

Anyone with information concerning the man’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Beaver Mines
Beaver Mines General Store
Castle Mountain
Pincher Creek RCMP
RCMP
RCMP theft suspect
Southwest Alberta
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News