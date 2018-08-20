Man charged after stolen vehicle tracked down near Cochrane

Cochrane, Alta., RCMP have laid charges against Siksika man after a vehicle was reported stolen from Calgary.

On Aug. 15 at around 10:30 a.m., police said they received a call of a stolen car. Later, a second report came in for a vehicle being driven erratically in a rural area near Cochrane. The vehicle matched the description of the stolen vehicle, police said.

READ MORE: Attempted vehicle break-in thwarted by mother feeding child in backseat

RCMP tracked the vehicle with the assistance of OnStar and pulled over the vehicle. The driver was arrested at the scene.

Const. Kary Moore said a vehicle attempted to back into the officers during the incident. However, no officers were injured she said.

Darcy Redcrow, 43, has been charged with 13 offences including assault on a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and several other offences.