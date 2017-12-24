2 men arrested for dangerous driving, stolen property after their stolen vehicle crashes: Cochrane RCMP

Two men have been arrested following a collision northwest of Calgary.

At around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Cochrane and Airdrie RCMP officers were called to a crash between a truck and an SUV on Bearspaw Road and Burma Road.

RCMP say the two men in the truck, which they later determined was stolen, fled on foot after the crash and then attempted to steal another vehicle.

READ MORE: Range Rovers, speed boats among $1.33M in stolen property seized by Calgary police

According to RCMP, the men attempted to pull a woman out of her vehicle as she was slowing down to help with the crash.

The woman was able to drive away safely. Both men then took off on foot.

Later, police say the two men were seen entering nearby garages in an attempt to flee the area.

They were arrested by the RCMP a short distance away.

Two men, aged 39 and 34, are facing charges for dangerous driving, possession of stolen property over $5000, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, break and enter, mischief and breaching court orders.

Their names will not be released until they appear before a justice of the peace.