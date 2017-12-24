Woman critically injured during spree of stolen vehicle collisions in Sherwood Park

A woman was left in life-threatening condition during a collision, which was one in a series of crashes involving several different stolen vehicles in Sherwood Park.

Collision #1

It all started just before midnight Saturday, when RCMP responded to a 911 call of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision on Baseline Road at Brower Drive.

Police said a 26-year-old man in a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV collided with a car in the intersection. A 21-year-old woman from Sherwood Park injured in the crash was taken to an Edmonton hospital with critical injuries.

RCMP said after that crash, the man abandoned the SUV and then stole a Honda Accord from a witness who had stopped to help at the Baseline Road collision scene.

Collision #2

Police said the man fled in the second stolen vehicle but didn’t make it far. He crashed the Accord into a pole at the intersection of Baseline and Cloverbar Roads — located 1.5 kilometres east of the first scene — and fled on foot.

Collision #3

The male suspect broke into a nearby home, where Mounties said he took keys to a Ford Explorer SUV and fled the scene in the stolen vehicle. The SUV then crashed into a fence, and the suspect ran away on foot.

At 2:24 a.m. Sunday, with the help of a police dog and members of the public, police found the suspect in the Clarkdale neighbourhood and arrested him.

RCMP said at the time of his arrest, the 26-year-old was wanted on multiple warrants out of Manitoba.

“This is such an unnecessary, tragic incident involving so many innocent people in our community,” Strathcona County RCMP Sgt. Brad Golinsky said. “Our hearts go out to the family of the young female involved in this collision and everyone else involved in this thoughtless crime.”

RCMP said the man remains in police custody pending a judicial interim release hearing.

As a result of the Sherwood Park collision spree, he is facing 19 new charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, driver in an accident failing to remain at a collision scene, failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking and others.

RCMP said the accused cannot be named because charges have not yet been sworn.

RCMP, with the help of the forensic identification section and a collision analyst, are investigating.

Sherwood Park is directly east of Edmonton.