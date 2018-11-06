Police look for suspects after shots fired at Pickering residence

Durham police have been canvassing on a Pickering, Ont., street after shots were fired in a home in the area early Tuesday morning.

Officers have been going door to door on Canborough Crescent, looking for more witnesses after they received reports of the sounds of gunshots around 5 a.m., say Durham police. They found evidence within the home that a bullet struck the residence.

Someone was inside the home at the time of the incident, police say, but no one was injured.

Investigators are also looking into whether this incident is connected to a similar call Monday night from the same neighbourhood. Police say after checking the area that night, they couldn’t find any evidence of gunfire at the scene.

Officers are asking anyone with information about either case to contact Det. Const. Conforti at West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2541.

Anyone who would like to send information anonymously can contact Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca. Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.