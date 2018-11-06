Post-season recognition for Blue Bombers Andrew Harris and Matthias Goossen

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have nominated Running Back Andrew Harris for the Canadian Football League’s Jake Gaudar Veterans’ Award, while Center Matthias Goossen has been chosen as the team’s recipient of the Ed Kotowich “Good Guy” Award.

Each year since 2010, the CFL has honoured a player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada’s veterans: strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to Canadian communities. The award is named after Jake Gaudaur for embodying these attributes both as the CFL’s longest-standing Commissioner and as a distinguished veteran of the Second World War.

Harris had a chance to play in the Canadian University ranks, but turned down the opportunity so he could work full time and look after his daughter.

The Oak Park Grad, 31, hosts teammates throughout the season and even brings them cold medicine when they’re ailing. In addition to his many community appearances for the team, Harris has his own program called ‘Harris’ Heroes,’ hosting youth groups at every home game and meeting with youth making a difference in Winnipeg.

The other nominees are Rolly Lumbala of the BC Lions, Edmonton’s Ryan King, Junior Turner of Calgary, Makana Henry of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Mike Daly of Hamilton, Toronto’s Declan Cross, Jean-Phillipe Bolduc of Ottawa, and Montreal’s Martin Bedard. The winner will be announced during Grey Cup Week in Edmonton on CFL Awards Night on Nov. 22.

The Blue Bombers Ed Kotowich Award goes to the player who excels on the field, leads in the locker room, and extends that effort in the community. Matthias Goossen has been an ambassador for the Break the Silence on Violence Against Women program since 2015, has appeared in Public Service Announcements, and visited schools to talk about the importance of the program.

Goossen is also an ambassador for the Bombers Tackle Bullying program and has made lasting impressions on students throughout the province, traveling twice to remote northern communities in the off-season to speak to students. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 CFL draft also guest coached at several Blue Bombers Futures amateur football camps and volunteers with Athletes in Action.

The native of Richmond, BC was also the recipient of this award in 2016.

“I am completely honoured to receive the Ed Kotowich Award,” said Goossen in a team news release.

“Connecting with youth in the community and delivering extremely important messages is something I’ve enjoyed tremendously and take a lot of pride in.”

Ed Kotowich was a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for seven seasons from 1955-1961. He played in three Grey Cups during that time (1958, 1959, and 1961) and earned individual recognition as a Western All-Star and was a recipient of the Tommy Lumsden Award as the Bombers’ Most Outstanding Canadian Player.

After retiring as a player, Kotowich worked with the Winnipeg Rods as an offensive line coach and later with minor football programs at Winakwa and Windsor Park Community clubs.

He also served as an alderman for the City of St. Boniface (1968-1977) and worked on a number of community boards including the St. Boniface Parks Board, the St. Boniface Museum, and the Knights of Columbus.

