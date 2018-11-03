Bombers drop regular season finale to Eskimos, await playoff opponent

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers regular season is now complete and the team is now shifting its focus to the post-season following a 33-24 loss to the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday.

The Bombers had already locked up third place in the CFL’s West Division and sat several starters. They finish the season with a 10-8 record.

Bombers running back Andrew Harris carried the ball just twice for 35 yards, but it was more than enough to move him into the league lead in rushing and clinch his second consecutive league rushing title (1,390 yards).

Chris Streveler started for the Bombers at quarterback and went 9/15 for 190 yards and a touchdown and also carried the ball 10 times for 76 yards, including a 27-yard TD on the ground.

Receiver Corey Washington caught an 80-yard TD pass for the Bombers while RB Johnny Augustine carried the ball seven times for 51 yards and also found the end zone.

Receiver Ryan Lankford filled in for Justin Medlock at kicker, hitting a 28-yard field goal and making all three convert attempts.

The Bombers now await the result of the Calgary Stampeders-B.C. Lions game Saturday night, which will determine their opponent in next Sunday’s Western semifinal.

A Calgary loss means the Bombers will play the Stamps next weekend, while a Calgary win means the Bombers are headed to Regina to play the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

