Estranged Alberta NDP backbencher to quit politics after next election

Estranged Alberta NDP backbencher Robyn Luff says she won’t run in the spring election and won’t be crossing the floor to join another party in the meantime.

“I am very disappointed in the decision of the NDP to remove me from caucus,” Luff said in a statement shared with media.

“I wanted to work towards a solution to address the problem of fear and intimidation within the party… The fact that I was the only caucus member to speak up publicly in three years, and that I was removed from caucus within hours after doing so only further reinforces my assertion that a culture of bullying exists.”

“The greatest blow of all is to be told that my fellow NDP colleagues have voted me out, and they are all complicit, every one of them,” Luff said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Luff could not be reached for comment.

The government caucus voted to expel Luff at a meeting late Monday night, issuing a written statement that included the parting indignity of misspelling her first name as Robin.

“We had conversations about the allegations that she made,” Graham Sucha, a Calgary NDP backbencher, said Tuesday. “(We) recognized in a consensus that they were unfounded, and we didn’t like the path that she took to try to address this.

“We made the decision that she had lost confidence from us and she should be removed from caucus.”

The first-term member for Calgary-East says the decision to expel her reinforces her allegations that there is a culture of bullying in Premier Rachel Notley’s caucus.

Luff was expelled hours after she announced she would not sit in the house until Notley addressed what Luff called a culture of message control that is so domineering and pervasive, backbenchers can’t do their job representing the concerns of constituents.

Notley’s team dictates to backbenchers what they can say in the house, what questions to ask in committee, what issues to comment on publicly, and who they can be photographed with, she said.

There was speculation Luff might join Calgary legislature member Karen McPherson who quit Notley’s caucus last year and now sits with the Alberta Party. But Luff said she is leaving politics after the spring election to focus on her family.

“I will not be joining any other party in the legislature,” wrote Luff. “That was never my plan and never an option.

“I will not be running in next year’s election. My children have made it abundantly clear that they would prefer to have more of my attention, and I intend to honour that.”

Luff has launched a litany of allegations against Notley and her senior officials.

She said member statements made in the house are vetted and edited, the party leadership decides who speaks on which bill, and statements and questions at committee hearings are all scripted.

Caucus members were directed not to contact McPherson after she left and were not to be photographed with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Luff said in her statement Tuesday. Singh and Notley have been publicly feuding over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

“We were told that if we had any information on opposition members who had behaved inappropriately towards women that it was best not to go public with it because our party wasn’t completely without fault on the matter,” she added without elaborating.

In a five-page written statement, Luff pointed out issues she really wanted the government to tackle — issues she heard from constituents were important to them, including a transparent process for hiring cabinet ministers and improving voter turnout and engagement.

“The most prevailing message I get from my constituents… is that politicians don’t listen,” Luff said. “They don’t feel their voices are heard or that their votes matter.”

She also said she pushed for a review the Mobile Home Sites Tenancies Act.

“People are losing their homes in my riding because of legislation that allows landlords to raise pad rents ads much as they want and to eschew their duties to upkeep land.

“Every time I bring it up I am told it’s not on the to-do list and that I can’t ask questions about it in QP.”

Luff said she’s sending a letter with suggested changes to the Speaker and the house leaders.

Before entering politics, Luff was a teacher with the Calgary Board of Education.

