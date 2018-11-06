Calgary MLA Robyn Luff removed from NDP caucus

Calgary-East MLA Robyn Luff has been removed from the government caucus, Alberta’s New Democratic Party announced Monday night after an MLA meeting in Edmonton.

“Owing to Ms. Luff’s actions, NDP MLAs have lost confidence in her ability to participate as a productive and trustworthy member of the government caucus,” read an Alberta NDP news release.

“The NDP caucus strives to work collaboratively and respectfully to advance an agenda that works for Albertans.”

Earlier in the day, Luff said she planned to protest the “toxic culture” in the party caucus, saying she wouldn’t take her seat in the legislature. Luff said strict controls placed on her by officials in Premier Rachel Notley’s government mean she can’t do her job representing her constituents.

“I have felt bullied by the NDP leadership for over three-and-a-half years and it must stop,” Luff said in a letter.

“Under Rachel Notley’s leadership, every power that MLAs are supposed to have to be able to represent their constituents in the legislature has been taken away or denied from the start.”

An NDP spokesperson confirmed Luff’s removal from caucus would be “permanent.”

“Given her own communication, it’s not a surprise at all,” said Lori Williams, associate professor of policy studies at Mount Royal University. “She said she was leaving so, of course, her leaving caucus is almost a forgone conclusion. This is, potentially, a significant blow to Rachel Notley, her leadership and her government.”

Going into an election year, political parties need to portray a unified front, Williams said, adding the Luff dispute will raise concerns over Notley’s ability to listen.

Tonight @bmasonNDP said that “I think people are permitted to speak their minds” and “people have to realize that’s the way government works”. So silencing elected officials in the #ableg is how government works for Brian Mason? (1) — Robyn Luff (@rluff) November 6, 2018

If Mason is now the spokesperson for the NDP government he needs to answer – did I or did I not have a member’s statement rejected about this precise topic in May of 2017? — Robyn Luff (@rluff) November 6, 2018

I’d like @bmasonNDP to publicly answer if my statement was censored or not? Did this happen or did this not happen? And then answer again whether he believes MLAs are allowed to say anything they want in the legislature. — Robyn Luff (@rluff) November 6, 2018

– With files from Global News’ Phil Heidenreich and The Canadian Press