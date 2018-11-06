U.K. man facing child sex charges denied bail, case transferred to Digby

A man from the United Kingdom, who was arrested at the Halifax airport last month on child pornography charges, has been denied the right to return home before his trial.

Leon Paul Fraser, 44, of Algarkirk, U.K., has been charged with making child pornography, making arrangements to commit offences of sexual interference, and sexual assault.

He was arrested on Oct. 5 trying to leave the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Police allege the offences occurred two days prior.

Fraser has been in custody since his arrest.

Fraser had a bail hearing Dartmouth provincial court on Oct. 25. Evidence presented during the hearing is concealed under a publication ban, but prosecutor Perry Borden said the Crown opposed of Fraser’s release.

Judge Daniel MacRury denied Fraser’s bail request on Monday.

A 40-year-old woman from Digby County was also arrested in connection with the investigation. She was released on conditions and is also facing charges of making child pornography and making arrangements to commit offences of sexual interference and sexual assault.

The woman’s identity cannot be released due to the publication ban.

She is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Jan. 4, while Fraser’s next court appearance will be in Digby on Dec. 14.