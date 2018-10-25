Judge reserves decision at bail hearing for U.K. man facing child porn charges

A man from the United Kingdom will have to wait a week to see if he’s granted bail in a disturbing child pornography case.

Leon Paul Fraser of Algarkirk, U.K., was in a Dartmouth court Thursday for a bail hearing. He has been charged with making child pornography and making arrangements to commit offences of sexual interference and sexual assault.

Fraser was arrested on Oct. 5 while trying to leave the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

A 40-year-old woman from Digby County was also arrested in connection with the investigation. She was released on conditions and is also facing charges of making child pornography and making arrangements to commit offences of sexual interference and sexual assault.

She is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Jan. 4.

Nova Scotia RCMP have said Fraser and the woman are known to each other, and the charges relate to an alleged victim under the age of 16.

The judge reserved his decision on Fraser’s parole eligibility for Nov. 1. Fraser has been in custody since his arrest.

All of the evidence presented during Thursday’s bail hearing is concealed under a publication ban.