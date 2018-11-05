Consumer
November 5, 2018 6:39 pm

Nutrien permanently closes New Brunswick potash facility, will take US$1.8B writedown

By Staff The Canadian Press

A carved out shaft deep in a potash mine is shown in this 2007 photo in Rocanville, Sask.

The Canadian Press/Troy Fleece
A A

Nutrien Inc. says it has permanently closed its New Brunswick potash facility after putting the operation on care and maintenance in early 2016.

The company says it will take a US$1.8-billion impairment charge in the third quarter due to the closure.

READ MORE: Nutrien says no plans to close potash mines as it looks to boost efficiencies

It says the decision to close the facility reflects the company’s ability to increase potash production at a significantly lower cost than resuming operations in New Brunswick.

Nutrien, then known as the Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan before a merger, shut down its Picadilly mine near Sussex, N.B., at a loss of about 430 jobs close to three years ago to focus on its lower-cost operations in Saskatchewan.

The news was a shock at the time for the town of 4,300 after Potash Corp. had spent around $2 billion and six years building the facility.

The company said at the time that the closure would save it upwards of US$50 million a year amid a weak market for the fertilizer.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
New Brunswick
Nutrien
Picadilly Mine
Potash
Potash Corp.
Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan
sussex

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News