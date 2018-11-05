Penticton RCMP arrest suspect in child pornography investigation

One man in Penticton has been arrested following a search warrant related to a child pornography investigation.
Between Oct. 28 and Nov. 1, police executed two search warrants into two separate child pornography investigations in Penticton.
The suspect who was arrested was later released on strict conditions.
“Both investigations were initiated as a result of information received from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children,” Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
"The RCMP takes child exploitation and pornography offences very seriously and will continue to investigate and arrest those who involve themselves in preying on children," he added.
