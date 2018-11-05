Crime
Series of vehicles hit by vandals in Penticton

Several vehicles in Penticton had their mirrors smashed on Saturday night, according to RCMP.

The vehicles were parked on Forestbrook Drive.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or witnessed the mischief to contact RCMP at 250-492-4300.

