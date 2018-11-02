Penticton killer found dead in Kamloops

A man who was convicted of a killing in Penticton several years ago has turned up dead in Kamloops.

Troy Gold, 35, was reported missing on Oct. 3.

Although RCMP aren’t saying if they found Gold’s body, they do confirm that Gold was the victim of homicide.

“Investigation and information received by the serious crimes unit indicates that foul play is a factor in the disappearance of Troy Gold on Monday, October 1,” RCMP said in a release.

“At this time, the RCMP are pursuing various investigative avenues in numerous locations around Kamloops. Today, October 5, Kamloops RCMP and Kamloops Search and Rescue are searching various areas in hopes of finding Troy Gold.”

Police said they have suspects in Gold’s death and that the victim knew his killers. No names have been released.

Gold, who has a lengthy criminal record, was sentenced in 2004 to 10 years in prison for manslaughter in connection with the killing of Martin Cotey who was stabbed to death on a Penticton Beach in 2001.