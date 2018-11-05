Sask. Scholarship of Honour recipients recognized by province

The 27 recipients of the Saskatchewan Scholarship of Honour were recognized at the Saskatchewan Legislature on Monday.

Recognizing Canadian Armed Forces members, along with the spouses and children of injured or fallen members, the scholarships offers a one-time award of $5,000 towards post-secondary education.

“Our government is forever grateful to the many men and women serving in Canada’s Armed Forces,” Advanced Education Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor said.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan government pays out $11M in scholarships

“This scholarship will help them pursue their post-secondary studies and is a small way we can honour these brave individuals who have given so much to protect our country and our freedom.”

There have been 206 scholarships awarded since 2009, totaling $1,030,000.

In order to be eligible for these scholarships, candidates must be current or former Saskatchewan residents and must be returning service men and women who actively served in designated military operations in the Canadian Armed Forces after January 2001.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan announces recipients for Queen Elizabeth II Scholarships

A spouse and/or child of permanently disabled or deceased individuals who served in designated military operations after January 2001 may also be eligible.

All candidates must be enrolled in a recognized Canadian post-secondary institution.

For more information regarding the Saskatchewan Scholarship of Honour visit http://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/scholarships-bursaries-grants/scholarships/saskatchewan-scholarship-of-honour.