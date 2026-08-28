Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Domestic travel rose in July as trips to the United States fell: StatCan

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted August 28, 2026 3:59 pm
1 min read
Airport View image in full screen
FILE - Travellers wait at the check in for cancelled WestJet flights at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, August 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Domestic travel increased 3.3 per cent in July from the same month a year prior as trans-border traffic to the U.S. tumbled, new data from Statistics Canada shows.

With trans-border screen passenger traffic down by 8.7 per cent in July, the agency notes this number was “well below the same month in 2024,” which was 12.5 per cent.

A nearly one per cent decline was observed in July from the same time a year prior, with three of the largest airports noting losses in July 2026 being Vancouver International (-4.5 per cent), Montréal/Pierre Elliott Trudeau International (-2.0 per cent) and Calgary International (-0.1 per cent).

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In addition, July 2024’s international screened passenger counts grew 6.2 per cent from July 2023, with trans-border passenger traffic considered by Statistics Canada to be “fully recovered” at the time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadians were beginning to travel to the U.S. again following 15 months of consecutive low travel rates due to tensions between the neighbouring countries, with April being the first month in which travel to the U.S. saw an increase since January 2025.

The low travel resulted in Canadian spending on travel to the U.S. going down by $3.3 billion in 2025 amid the ‘Buy Canadian’ movement, with separate Statistics Canada data stating that “Canadians shifted outbound leisure travel away from the United States (-21.5 per cent; -3.2 million visits) in favour of overseas options (+12.2 per cent; +1.1 million visits).”

In total, Canadian travel spending to the U.S. equaled $18.8 billion in 2025, while spending on overseas travel came to $81.3 billion.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices